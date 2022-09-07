Menu

Canada

RCMP resistant to change despite repeated calls for action: former senior Mountie

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2022 2:58 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. shooting inquiry hears of growing divide in police forces' N.S. shooting inquiry hears of growing divide in police forces
The mass shooting inquiry has heard of a growing divide between the RCMP and municipal police forces in Nova Scotia. Testimony throughout the proceedings indicates relationships were strained at the management level prior to the April 2020 killings, but that things have worsened since then. As Callum Smith reports, one commissioner worries about those relationships impacting public safety.

The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia heard today from a former assistant commissioner of the RCMP who says the police force has a long history of ignoring calls for change.

Cal Corley, who is now CEO of the Community Safety Knowledge Alliance, says the federal police force has long resisted outside advice because of its deep-rooted paramilitary culture, a lack of diverse views and a dearth of what he called “transformational leadership.”

Corley was among eight academics and bureaucrats who took part in a roundtable discussion that focused on community policing, an idea that Corley says was initially embraced by the RCMP but has failed to take root.

The former senior Mountie, who also served as head of the Canadian Police College, cited a 2017 study that compiled a 41-page list of recommendations for change that he said were largely ignored.

The study, produced for the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, found that independent reports spread over two decades repeatedly found that transformation in the RCMP had been impeded by “a lack of accountability and a culture of fear.”

The public inquiry in Halifax, which started hearings in February, is expected to conclude its investigation later this month, and a final report is slated for release by March 31 of next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
