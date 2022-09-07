Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rogers outage: Major telecoms reach deal for services to be available during emergencies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2022 1:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Rogers outage: Experts call telecom cooperation a ‘band-aid solution’' Rogers outage: Experts call telecom cooperation a ‘band-aid solution’
WATCH: Rogers outage - Experts call telecom cooperation a 'band-aid solution' – Jul 12, 2022

The federal Industry Minister says Canada’s major telecom companies have reached a formal agreement to “ensure and guarantee” emergency roaming and other mutual assistance in the case of a major outage.

The deal comes after a massive Rogers Communications Inc. service disruption in July that affected millions of Canadians.

Rogers, Telus and Bell were ordered to collaborate in the event of an emergency in the immediate aftermath of the outage. They had to enter into a formal agreement within 60 days of July 11 to take initial steps to improve resiliency.

Trending Stories

Read more: Rogers outage sparks calls for telecoms to collaborate in emergencies. Will it work?

The agreement would require the companies to explore how to implement emergency roaming if their networks go down again to allow emergency services to keep operating by using other providers, as well as a communication protocol to better inform the public and authorities, and to provide mutual assistance during outages.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Rogers tagTelus tagBell tagrogers outage tagrogers outage update tagrogers outage today tagBell Rogers tagRogers Bell tagrogers outage news tagrogers outage updates tagRogers Telus tagTelus Rogers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers