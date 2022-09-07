COVID-19: Peterborough reports 98th death, 3 new hospitalized cases, risk index back to moderate

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health’s community risk index for COVID-19 lowered to “moderate risk” again after reaching “high risk,” a week ago according to data from the health unit on Wednesday afternoon.

The risk index uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the region. The index was raised to “high risk” on Aug. 31 following nine straight weeks at “moderate risk.”

Returning to “moderate risk,” the factors all remained unchanged.

View image in full screen Peterborough Public Health’s community risk index for COVID-19 on Sept. 7, 2022. Peterborough Public Health

The health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Story continues below advertisement

Lab-confirmed deaths: 98 since the pandemic was declared — one more since the Aug. 31 update. The health unit says the latest victim was a vaccinated man in his 60s.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 66 since the Aug. 31 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 263 — down from 292 reported on Aug. 31 and 271 reported on Aug. 24. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 8,586 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Sept. 6 reported nine inpatients. There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22. The health unit reports 396 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — three more since the Aug. 31 update. There have been 47 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Aug. 24. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: The 8,225 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.6 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks and reported three new outbreaks since its Aug. 31 update.

Story continues below advertisement

Active outbreaks:

Canterbury Gardens retirement home in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 6

retirement home in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 6 Congregate living facility (no. 50) in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 6

(no. 50) in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 6 Congregate living facility (no. 49) in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 2

(no. 49) in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 2 Sisters of St. Joseph long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 31.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 31. Empress Gardens retirement residence in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 25

retirement residence in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 25 Pleasant Meadow Manor retirement home in Norwood: Declared Aug. 8.

retirement home in Norwood: Declared Aug. 8. Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Aug. 24 on C1 unit (psychogeriatric assessment inpatient rooms).

: Declared Aug. 24 on C1 unit (psychogeriatric assessment inpatient rooms). Congregate living facility (no. 48) in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 8.

Outbreaks declared over:

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 8 with three confirmed cases in the Riverside 3 area. Outbreak lifted on Aug. 28.

in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 8 with three confirmed cases in the Riverside 3 area. Outbreak lifted on Aug. 28. Riverview Manor in Peterborough: Declared July 18 and lifted on Sept. 6.

in Peterborough: Declared July 18 and lifted on Sept. 6. Regency Retirement in Lakefield: Declared Aug. 25 and lifted on Sept. 6.

The health unit has reported 178 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports 368,753 doses administered — 497 more doses since the Aug. 31 update.

Story continues below advertisement

Eligible residents: 84 per cent have one dose, 81 per cent have two doses, 55 per cent have three doses and 19 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have two doses, 94 per cent have three doses, 62 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose, 90 per cent have two doses, 65 per cent have three doses and 23 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18-69): 88 per cent have one dose, 86 per cent have two doses, 57 per cent have three doses and 13 per cent have four doses.

Youth (age 12-17): 79 per cent have one dose, 75 per cent have two doses and 18 per cent have three doses.

Children (ages 5-11): 48 per cent have one dose and 36 per cent have two doses and one per cent have three doses.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.