B.C. powerlifter raising money for flood-stricken Pakistan

A powerful B.C. athlete, who raised money for Ukraine and front-line workers during the pandemic, has shifted his focus and is doing some heavy lifting for people in need in another country.

Powerlifter Sumeet Sharma now wants to raise money for flood-ravaged Pakistan, in co-ordination with the Canadian Red Cross.

“Hearing the news about what’s going on in Pakistan has really impacted myself, my friends and family,” Sharma told Global News.

“We came up with the idea to set up donation boxes, like we have in the past.

“We have done this previously, teaming up with the Ukraine Canadian Foundation, and now we are teaming up with the Red Cross doing the same kind of initiative.”

The fundraising campaign will run from Sept. 9 to Oct. 9.

The prominent community leader said since news of the devastating floods began coming out of Pakistan, people in his community have been asking him what they could do to help.

“There are a lot of people in the community, especially in the South Asian community, that want to help in any way possible,” said Sharma.

“I know it’s crucial because you have COVID (still) happening, and then you have Ukraine and the Russia war going on, it’s a really tough time right now. But I know a lot of people in the community who want to help.”

Sharma and the Red Cross will be setting up donation boxes throughout Surrey and surrounding community areas, and the Red Cross will also take donations online.

In Pakistan, the country is facing an unprecedented monsoon season.

Though the floods have touched all of Pakistan, the Sindh province has been among the worst hit.

The flooding has reportedly killed almost 1,300 people and has affected more than 33 million.

— with files from The Canadian Press.