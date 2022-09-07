Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. powerlifter raising money for flood-stricken Pakistan

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 12:33 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. powerlifter raising money for Pakistan flood victims' B.C. powerlifter raising money for Pakistan flood victims
B.C. champion powerlifter Sumeet Sharma is partnering with the Red Cross to raise money for flooding victims in Pakistan. He says many people in the community have reached out, wondering how they can help and he knew he had to provide a way.

A powerful B.C. athlete, who raised money for Ukraine and front-line workers during the pandemic, has shifted his focus and is doing some heavy lifting for people in need in another country.

Powerlifter Sumeet Sharma now wants to raise money for flood-ravaged Pakistan, in co-ordination with the Canadian Red Cross.

Read more: B.C. powerlifting champion gives back to frontline workers

“Hearing the news about what’s going on in Pakistan has really impacted myself, my friends and family,” Sharma told Global News.

“We came up with the idea to set up donation boxes, like we have in the past.

“We have done this previously, teaming up with the Ukraine Canadian Foundation, and now we are teaming up with the Red Cross doing the same kind of initiative.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vancouver powerlifter flexes his muscles

The fundraising campaign will run from Sept. 9 to Oct. 9.

The prominent community leader said since news of the devastating floods began coming out of Pakistan, people in his community have been asking him what they could do to help.

“There are a lot of people in the community, especially in the South Asian community, that want to help in any way possible,” said Sharma.

“I know it’s crucial because you have COVID (still) happening, and then you have Ukraine and the Russia war going on, it’s a really tough time right now. But I know a lot of people in the community who want to help.”

Sharma and the Red Cross will be setting up donation boxes throughout Surrey and surrounding community areas, and the Red Cross will also take donations online.

Read more: ‘Real calamity’ — Canadian Pakistani community steps up flood relief efforts

In Pakistan, the country is facing an unprecedented monsoon season.

Though the floods have touched all of Pakistan, the Sindh province has been among the worst hit.

Story continues below advertisement

The flooding has reportedly killed almost 1,300 people and has affected more than 33 million.

Click to play video: 'Alberta physician traveling to Pakistan to help flood-ravaged country' Alberta physician traveling to Pakistan to help flood-ravaged country
Alberta physician traveling to Pakistan to help flood-ravaged country

— with files from The Canadian Press. 

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC tagMetro Vancouver tagPakistan tagLower Mainland tagPakistan flooding tagBC fundraiser tagSumeet Sharma tagBC powerlifter tagPakistan fundraiser tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers