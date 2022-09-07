Menu

Crime

Thompson RCMP looking for suspect in connection with mall sexual assault

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 12:07 pm
Thompson RCMP are hoping the public can help identify this man.
Thompson RCMP are hoping the public can help identify this man. Manitoba RCMP

RCMP in Thompson are looking to identify a man captured on surveillance video after a sexual assault at the Westwood Plaza mall in the northern Manitoba city this summer.

The incident took place on the afternoon of June 24, when the 20-year-old victim was walking into the mall. Police said a man approached her, touched her inappropriately and fled the scene.

Police are looking for a man described as five-feet-seven-inches tall with a medium build and short dark brown or black hair. In the surveillance footage, the man had a moustache and wore glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

