Thompson RCMP looking for suspect in connection with mall sexual assault

RCMP in Thompson are looking to identify a man captured on surveillance video after a sexual assault at the Westwood Plaza mall in the northern Manitoba city this summer.
The incident took place on the afternoon of June 24, when the 20-year-old victim was walking into the mall. Police said a man approached her, touched her inappropriately and fled the scene.
Police are looking for a man described as five-feet-seven-inches tall with a medium build and short dark brown or black hair. In the surveillance footage, the man had a moustache and wore glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
