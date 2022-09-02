Headingley man charged in connection with nude images leaked online

Send this page to someone via email

A Headingley, Man., man is being charged after a series of sexual images were posted online without consent.

Winnipeg police say a report of a cybercrime came in last April about intimate images being posted without consent in 2015.

The domestic violence unit investigated and turned up a series of nude images that were posted, which featured the reporting victim and other unknown women.

Officers believe the images were posted without any of the women’s consent.

43-year-old David Alexander Zegarac is facing a charge of publishing sexual images without consent.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact call the domestic violence unit at 204-986-2602.

Other resources include WPS Victim Services at 204-986-6350 or Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.

