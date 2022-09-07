Half of Jasper’s power restored; Parks Canada says drones hampered fire fight

Send this page to someone via email

Though Parks Canada says there’s no risk to any communities surrounding the Chetamon Mountain Wildfire, people with plans to visit are asked to push their plans back.

The fire is estimated to be 5,500 hectares in size. A large-scale, high-volume sprinkler system is being used to protect infrastructure within the townsite.

Eight helicopters were dropping buckets of water on Tuesday but were grounded for about an hour because of two illegal drones, Parks Canada said.

“Once those drones were found… all eight helicopters had to set down until we were able to confirm the drones were no longer in the air,” Kimberley Weir said.

Not only is operating a drone in a national park illegal, she said, it’s irresponsible and can hamper firefighting efforts, as well as put first responders in danger.

“If a drone were to collide with a helicopter, it could be catastrophic to the pilot.”

Both drone operators will be charged, Parks Canada said. Using recreational drones in Jasper National Park carries a maximum fine of $25,000.

Aircraft will resume water bucketing Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, power to half of the Jasper townsite was restored, according to ATCO. Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said equates to about 500 to 600 residences or businesses and about 2,500 people.

However, ATCO spokesperson Amanda Mattern said it will take weeks before the permanent power system is restored.

“We’re currently working with the municipality and Jasper Parks on a restoration plan.”

As long as there aren’t any further technical challenges, ATCO expects power to be restored for the remainder of the townsite — through generator power — Wednesday evening.

"We are weeks, not days, out from rebuilding that transmission infrastructure," Mattern said.

The municipality of Jasper and outlying areas lost power at 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, and power is currently focused on essential services only.

ATCO is also asking residents and businesses to conserve power and use energy sparingly by turning off extra lights and appliances, minimizing use of air conditioning and heaters, reducing use of washers, dryers, stoves and dishwashers.

“The protection and controls of integrating generator power into the system is extremely challenging,” ATCO said in an update on its website Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The company said it was able to check the damage to its transmission line on Tuesday.

“Currently there are 18 structures damaged due to the wildfire and we expect to have a complete analysis of the impact of our infrastructure by this evening. Once we’re able to complete the full assessment of the damage, we will enact our infrastructure rebuild plan. Rebuilding of the transmission infrastructure can take up to several weeks and residents and businesses can expect to be on generator power during this time.”

Power to half of Jasper has been restored. Technical difficulties & the complex process of generator power transference has delayed full restoration. Our crews work quickly & safely as we continue to take direction from the Municipality & @JasperNP to power the remaining site. — ATCO Electricity (@ATCOElectric) September 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Parks Canada continues to ask potential visitors to stay away from the national park.

“While Miette Hotsprings and the Columbia Icefields are not affected, Parks Canada is only able to provide essential services for the townsite and surrounding areas close to the townsite,” a statement posted to Parks Canada’s website read.

The municipality of Jasper has set up a reception centre at the Jasper Activity Centre that is offering services for residents between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. including charging stations for power devices, free soup from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., access to a microwave and access to a hot shower.

— With files from Jessika Guse, Global News

