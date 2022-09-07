Menu

Crime

Kingston, Ont. police lay over 40 charges during Queen’s move-in weekend

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 10:54 am
Kingston, Ont. police lay over 40 charges during Queen's move-in weekend
Global News

Police in Kingston, Ont., were busy over the first weekend of September patrolling the city’s University District.

Large crowds were formed thanks to the arrival of many of the University’s tens of thousands of students who made their way back to the Limestone City for another school year.

However, the arrival of students also led to large gatherings that spilled into the streets in some cases.

Read more: Excitement builds for in-person frosh weeks, student leaders say safety top of mind

Kingston police laid 44 open liquor charges while nabbing two for public intoxication.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, Kingston’s bylaw enforcement issued 30 administrative fines for amplified noise, yelling and shouting and four for nuisance parties.

Police say the University District Safety Initiative will remain in effect until Sept. 10.

Kingston, Ont., woman struggling to find home weeks ahead of sale-based eviction
Kingston, Ont., woman struggling to find home weeks ahead of sale-based eviction
