Kingston, Ont. police lay over 40 charges during Queen’s move-in weekend

Police in Kingston, Ont., were busy over the first weekend of September patrolling the city’s University District.

Large crowds were formed thanks to the arrival of many of the University’s tens of thousands of students who made their way back to the Limestone City for another school year.

However, the arrival of students also led to large gatherings that spilled into the streets in some cases.

Kingston police laid 44 open liquor charges while nabbing two for public intoxication.

Meanwhile, Kingston’s bylaw enforcement issued 30 administrative fines for amplified noise, yelling and shouting and four for nuisance parties.

Police say the University District Safety Initiative will remain in effect until Sept. 10.

