Environmental activists say they deflated tires on SUVs in Kitchener for a 3rd time

A group of environmental activists say they have struck Waterloo Region for a third time, claiming to have deflated the tires on dozens of SUVs in the area overnight Monday into Tuesday.

In a press release, the group which calls itself the Tyre Extinguishers, says it has deflated the tires in a half dozen countries across Europe as well as in the Rockway neighbourhood in Kitchener.

Tyre Extinguishers, which also struck the area twice in July, says that tires were deflated on 45 SUVs in the area. (Global News has contacted Waterloo Regional Police to confirm the damage.)

In all the group claims to have deflated 9,000 tires since its campaign started in the United Kingdom back in March, including 600 on Monday night.

It says it deflated at least 600 tires in the U.K., France, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Czech Republic and Canada to mark the fact that it is two months prior to the start of the COP27 climate summit.