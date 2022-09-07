N.S. man dies in crash involving pickup truck, cube truck and transport truck

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died and another man was airlifted to hospital after a collision involving three vehicles on Highway 101 in the Annapolis County Tuesday afternoon.

In a release, the RCMP said police, fire services, and EHS responded to a report of a head-on collision in Lake La Rose around 3:40 p.m.

It said a pickup truck and a cube truck were travelling in opposite directions on Highway 101 when they collided.

“A transport truck also became involved after the initial impact between the cube truck and pickup truck,” it said.

The driver and sole occupant of the cube truck, a 55-year-old man from Aylesford, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck, a 24-year-old man from River Bourgeois, was transported to hospital via LifeFlight with serious injuries.

The transport truck driver was uninjured.

The release said collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing, with assistance from southwest RCMP traffic services. The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

“Our thoughts are with the victims families at this difficult time,” it said.