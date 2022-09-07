SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Quebec election: public transit and agriculture on the menu for Day 11 of campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2022 9:10 am
Click to play video: 'Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Duhaime promises to repeal Bill 96 if elected' Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Duhaime promises to repeal Bill 96 if elected
On Day 10 of the provincial election campaign, the leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec met with the Quebec Community Groups Network in an effort to win over support from English-speaking voters. Éric Duhaime promises to repeal Bill 96 if elected. As Global's Tim Sargeant reports, Duhaime hopes to offer an alternative to anglophones.

On Day 11 of Quebec’s election campaign one party leader is promising to support public transit in Montreal, while another leader is promising to cancel a tramway project in Quebec City.

Québec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is in Montreal to announce a campaign promise for commuters.

Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime, meanwhile, will be in Quebec City campaigning against a tramway project that is being championed by Mayor Bruno Marchand.

Read more: CAQ Leader Legault pitches more hydro dams

Duhaime says commuters in the capital region don’t want a tramway and instead prefer a new bridge linking both shores of the St. Lawrence River.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is on Montreal’s south shore Wednesday for a meeting with a professional farmers’ union — Union des producteurs agricoles — and then to speak with reporters.

Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade is visiting a farm in the same region and is scheduled to meet with the famers’ union later in the day, while Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is on the Gaspé Peninsula this morning for a news conference about skilled workers.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec politics tagFrancois Legault tagQuebec election tagGabriel Nadeau-Dubois tagDominique Anglade tagPaul St-Pierre Plamondon tagQuebec Election Campaign tagQuebec Provincial Election tagQuebec votes 2022 tag

