Quebec election: public transit and agriculture on the menu for Day 11 of campaign

On Day 11 of Quebec’s election campaign one party leader is promising to support public transit in Montreal, while another leader is promising to cancel a tramway project in Quebec City.

Québec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is in Montreal to announce a campaign promise for commuters.

Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime, meanwhile, will be in Quebec City campaigning against a tramway project that is being championed by Mayor Bruno Marchand.

Duhaime says commuters in the capital region don’t want a tramway and instead prefer a new bridge linking both shores of the St. Lawrence River.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is on Montreal’s south shore Wednesday for a meeting with a professional farmers’ union — Union des producteurs agricoles — and then to speak with reporters.

Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade is visiting a farm in the same region and is scheduled to meet with the famers’ union later in the day, while Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is on the Gaspé Peninsula this morning for a news conference about skilled workers.