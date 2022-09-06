SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Quebec election: Anglade on the offensive on campaign trail as Legault shores up base

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2022 9:15 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec election campaign focuses on immigration, worker shortage on Labour Day' Quebec election campaign focuses on immigration, worker shortage on Labour Day
Day nine on the Quebec election campaign trail and the questions about immigration and the labour shortage dominated the agenda for two of the front running parties. Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault wants a solid cap on immigration, arguing allowing too many people into the province will put a strain on Quebec services. Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade argues more immigrants are needed to increase Quebec’s labour pool and help employers fill vacant posts. Global’s Tim Sargeant has the latest.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is going on the offensive on the campaign trail Tuesday, while Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault will be visiting ridings his party already holds.

Anglade will visit three different ridings held by Legault’s party, including the one-time Liberal stronghold of Châteauguay that her party lost by just over 1,000 votes in 2018.

The riding on Montreal’s South Shore is one of five that Anglade has said she is specifically aiming to win back on Oct. 3.

However, Anglade’s party has work to do if she hopes to close the gap with Legault, who continues to hold a comfortable lead in the polls with less than a month to go before voting day.

Conservative Éric Duhaime is also making a bid to win some of Anglade’s anglophone base, and will continue that effort today with appearances in Montreal and an interview with an organization that represents Quebec’s English community.

Legault, meanwhile, will be in more comfortable territory, where he’s visiting three ridings in central Quebec that his party won in 2018.

Québec solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is in Gatineau, where he’ll make a fiscal announcement, while Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon will make a regional development announcement in the Gaspé region.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec politics tagCoalition Avenir Quebec tagQuebec Liberal Party tagQuebec election tagGabriel Nadeau-Dubois tagChateauguay tagDominique Anglade tagPaul St-Pierre Plamondon tagQuebec Election Campaign tagLiberal strongholds tag

