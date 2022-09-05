SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec’s party leaders spread out across the province on Labour Day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2022 10:11 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec election: Day 8 of the campaign trail' Quebec election: Day 8 of the campaign trail
Day 8 of the campaign trail brought on more campaign promises from Quebec's political parties competing for votes on Oct. 3. Dan Spector reports on what party leaders pledged on Sunday.

Quebec’s main party leaders are spreading out around the province this Labour Day, after a Sunday spent campaigning in the Greater Montreal Area.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is heading east to Trois-Rivières, one day after her party unveiled its costed platform.

Anglade on Sunday revealed a plan that includes $41 billion in spending over the next five years, funded in part by new taxes on the wealthy, on vacant buildings and on web giants.

Read more: Coalition Avenir Québec proposes home hospitalization services if elected

Her party plans to run annual deficits averaging $5 billion, which Anglade said is necessary to help Quebecers cope with inflation and the rising cost of living.

Trending Stories

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is heading west to Gatineau, where he’ll visit ridings held by both his own party and the rival Liberals.

Story continues below advertisement

Québec solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is starting his day in Longueuil, where he’s promising to announce his party’s plan to alleviate the housing crisis, while Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon will make an immigration announcement in the Quebec City region before heading to Rivière-du-Loup.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec politics tagFrancois Legault tagQuebec election tagGabriel Nadeau-Dubois tagDominique Anglade tagQuebec Election 2022 tagPaul St-Pierre Plamondon tagQuebec Election Campaign tagQuebec votes 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers