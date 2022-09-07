Menu

Canada

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ont.: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2022 8:30 am
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

Provincial police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ont., that has left one person dead.

The OPP’s Caledon detachment says the collision happened Monday morning on Highway 10.

Drivers from two of the vehicles sustained life-threatening injuries and police say they were transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.

Police say one of the drivers had been pronounced dead as of Tuesday morning while the other person was still in hospital.

Traffic on the highway and on some surrounding roads was temporarily closed during the early hours of the investigation.

Police are asking witnesses or people with footage of the crash to contact them.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
