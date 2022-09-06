Boil water advisory issued in Bow Island, Alta.

Officials with the Town of Bow Island told residents of the southeastern Alberta municipality on Tuesday that repairs are underway after a “water break” near the water treatment plant’s main line caused a disruption to water service in the area.

In an emergency alert issued Tuesday afternoon, officials said “water will be turned back on, however, water may be unsafe to drink or use.”

“Water line flushing will commence and last for an undetermined amount of time. A boil water advisory is issued until further notice.”

On its Facebook page, the town said a water truck would be accessible for residents at 102 Centre St. between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and again from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. so residents could bring their own containers to fill up on drinking water.

