Students across Central Okanagan head back to class as school returns

It was the first day of school for students across the Central Okanagan and there was a wide range of emotions amongst kids heading back to the classroom.

For Grade 2 student Noah, it was his first day at a new school in Kelowna, B.C.

“It’s a little different, he was in Oliver last school year,” said Noah’s grandma, TJ Gardner.

Gardner says it was a successful start to the school year for her grandson.

“He got a friend the first day, which is a big deal. He says that’s never happened to him before.”

Parents were lined up, dropping their kids off at school Tuesday morning. Students were excited for their return to the classroom but weren’t overly enthused about their summer coming to an end.

Staff at Central Okanagan Public Schools were preparing all summer for their new students.

“It’s very exciting to have all of our staff and students back in school,” said Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools.

“We’re really proud of our staff that have been making sure schools are ready to receive students in a safe way. And in some cases, it was a bit nip and tuck and they really went the extra mile. ”

The school district says they will be continuing to follow COVID-19 guidelines put in place last spring.

“I think it’s going to be very similar to how we finished the year last year. So it will be all kinds of services up and running again, sports, extracurriculars and we’ll be following our communicable disease plan for the year,” said Kaardal.

Gardner said she and Noah are excited for the rest of the school year.

“The principal is walking around saying hello to everybody, introducing themselves, that was great.”