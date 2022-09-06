Opulent drama ‘Amadeus’ brought to Kelowna, B.C. stage

Dare to learn more about Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, one of the most influential and famous composers in history as the Kelowna Actors Studio lifts the curtain to reveal the man behind the music in their production of Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus.
“It takes place from 1787 to 1823. Of course, Mozart is a real individual as is Salieri, but Peter Shaffer made it fictionalized and did a battle between the two and their music.”
Taking on the role of Salieri is Peter Church.
“The language is so rich, the characters are so big and open — it’s very operatic,” said Church.
“The way that Salieri is written is with these big brimming emotions of passion, jealousy, and a love for music. The passion he brings to his fight with God, that Mozart would be blessed with a divine gift of music and Salieri who remained devoted all his life has been second.”
Through the play, the audience can learn more about the man that Mozart was.
“He is not the way that you think he is when you listen to his music,” said Chad Abrahamson, who plays Mozart.
Discover the opulent world of Amadeus at the Kelowna Community Theatre Sept. 7 to 25. Tickets are still available at the box office and online www.kelownaactorsstudio.com
