Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec and Latin American scientists working to save strawberry fields from deadly bug

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 6:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Laval university researchers aim to reduce pesticides, save Quebec strawberry crops' Laval university researchers aim to reduce pesticides, save Quebec strawberry crops
A new insect has arrived in Canada and it is beginning to spread a new harmful disease to strawberry crops. A group of researchers at Laval University is now trying to nip the spread of the insect in the bud. Global's Gloria Henriquez reports.

A new insect has arrived in Canada and it’s beginning to spread a harmful plant disease within Quebec’s strawberry crops.

But a group of Quebec and Latin American researchers are trying to nip the spread of the insect in the bud.

“In recent years, growers noticed that they have many, many more leafhoppers in strawberry fields,” explained Nicolas Plante, a Laval University masters student and head of the project.

Plante believes leafhoppers are migrating north because our summers are getting warmer.

It’s bad news because the insects, Plante says, have the potential to destroy entire crops.

Read more: Innovative farming produces fresh Quebec strawberries during the winter months

“One of the ways that this insect affects the farmers is that it reduces the quality of the fruit … also it can lead to reducing production of the plant,” said Edel Perez Lopez, an assistant professor at Laval University leading the research team.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec is known to be the king producer of the queen of berries.

According to data released by Statistics Canada in July, more than half of all strawberries grown in Canada in 2021 came from Quebec fields.

However, that same year, strawberry production in Quebec was down 16. per cent below the record-high set in 2017.

“This research is really important in order to keep producing strawberries how we do right now,” Perez Lopez said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Nova Scotia strawberry farmers say they’re having one of the worst seasons in memory

As part of their research at Laval University, the scientists are trapping the insects then analyzing the DNA of more than 500 samples.

Dagoberto Torres García, an undergraduate student at Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey is doing the lab analysis.

He is in Canada as part of the Mitacs Globalink Research Internships program, which helps participants gain research experience here in Canada.

“We don’t have a lot of information about (leafhoppers), so that’s why we’re trying to figure out what’s going on here with those insects,” Torres García said.

The goal is to identify which specific leafhopper is causing the disease so they can find strains of strawberries that resist the bug.

Story continues below advertisement

It will also help farmers reduce the amount of pesticide they use in their crops.

Read more: Quebec communities help endangered monarchs with butterfly-friendly plants

“In the long term, we hope that it will help us manage the production of strawberries in a more optimal way,” said Marine Mal, a project manager with the Ferme Onésime Pouliot.

The farm is one of several benefitting from knowledge shared from the research.

Researchers hope they can publish the results and findings of their research before the end of the year.

Click to play video: 'Sunterra Market grows its own greenhouse duchess strawberries' Sunterra Market grows its own greenhouse duchess strawberries
Sunterra Market grows its own greenhouse duchess strawberries – Mar 26, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Farming tagGlobal Montreal At 5:30 tagLaval University tagstrawberries tagpesticide tagQuebec crops tagstrawberry crops tagharmful insect tagLeafhopper tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers