Traffic

Road and safety changes coming to Burnaby road where teen was struck and killed

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 5:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Teen killed had recently come from Afghanistan' Teen killed had recently come from Afghanistan
We're learning more about a 14-year-old girl killed by a dump truck in Burnaby. A memorial is growing at the site of the tragedy and a GoFundMe page is set up to help the family – May 10, 2022

A Burnaby, B.C., road where a 14-year-old girl was hit and killed by a dump truck in May is now getting some safety upgrades.

Muska Behzad died while walking home from school on 11th Avenue, an area with no permanent sidewalks, but busy with commercial traffic from a nearby construction site.

The City of Burnaby confirmed Monday that it is now planning a number of changes, including lengthening a temporary sidewalk to run between 15 Street and 18 Street.

Click to play video: 'Burnaby teen’s death raises residents’ anger' Burnaby teen’s death raises residents’ anger
Burnaby teen’s death raises residents’ anger – May 6, 2022

Four speed humps will also be installed on 11 Avenue, along with new signage, pavement markings and a raised crosswalk at 15 Street.

In addition, construction vehicles are now able to drive directly onto 10 Avenue so they no longer have to use 11 Street as a connector route, the city confirmed.

Read more: Mounties receive new video in truck collision that killed 14-year-old girl in Burnaby

In May, residents in the neighbourhood told Global News they’ve been raising safety concerns in the area with the municipality for months. A pedestrian was also hit in the neighbourhood in November but was not seriously injured.

In the past 12 months, Ledingham McAllister and Marcon Construction said it has received two complaints related to traffic from its site. Both were related to traffic flow rather than infractions.

