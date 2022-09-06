Man charged with 1st-degree murder in case where Toronto mother died from ‘severe burns’

Send this page to someone via email

The estranged husband of a Toronto mother who died from “severe burns” earlier this year has been formally charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to 275 Chester Le Boulevard, in the area of Victoria Park and McNicoll avenues, on Friday, June 17 for a fire.

Police said Henrietta Viski, 37, and Norbert Budai, 38, were both found suffering from severe burns and taken to hospital.

Viski died one day later.

Police previously said that Budai, also a Toronto resident, was arrested and charges were pending.

In an update Tuesday, police said Budai was formally charged last month with first-degree murder. A court date has not yet been set.

Neighbours who witnessed the incident previously told Global News they saw Viski running outside in her garden on fire. One neighbour tried to douse the flames with a garden hose.

“She was burning and she was running for her life,” Hassan Jirreh, whose wife tried to help Viski, said.

Court documents previously obtained by Global News show Budai pleaded guilty to three counts of uttering death threats in December, as well as two counts of failing to comply with a condition not to go near his wife.

Budai’s probation agreement stipulated that he would not communicate with Viski, directly or indirectly.

Viski leaves behind three children.

— With files from Isaac Callan and Catherine McDonald