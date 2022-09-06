Menu

Crime

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in case where Toronto mother died from ‘severe burns’

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 3:34 pm
Click to play video: 'More information unearthed about the GTA’s latest fatal domestic violence victim' More information unearthed about the GTA’s latest fatal domestic violence victim
WATCH ABOVE: As Crime Specialist Catherine McDonald reports, Henrietta Viski’s estranged husband had a court order forbidding him from going near the 37-year-old mother of three. She died in hospital on Saturday, June 18 – Jun 21, 2022

The estranged husband of a Toronto mother who died from “severe burns” earlier this year has been formally charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to 275 Chester Le Boulevard, in the area of Victoria Park and McNicoll avenues, on Friday, June 17 for a fire.

Police said Henrietta Viski, 37, and Norbert Budai, 38, were both found suffering from severe burns and taken to hospital.

Viski died one day later.

Read more: 2 Toronto-area women die allegedly at the hands of former partners with violent records

Police previously said that Budai, also a Toronto resident, was arrested and charges were pending.

In an update Tuesday, police said Budai was formally charged last month with first-degree murder. A court date has not yet been set.

Neighbours who witnessed the incident previously told Global News they saw Viski running outside in her garden on fire. One neighbour tried to douse the flames with a garden hose.

“She was burning and she was running for her life,” Hassan Jirreh, whose wife tried to help Viski, said.

Read more: Man arrested after fire kills woman in Scarborough: police

Court documents previously obtained by Global News show Budai pleaded guilty to three counts of uttering death threats in December, as well as two counts of failing to comply with a condition not to go near his wife.

Budai’s probation agreement stipulated that he would not communicate with Viski, directly or indirectly.

Viski leaves behind three children.

— With files from Isaac Callan and Catherine McDonald

