16-year-old faces second-degree murder charge in Winnipeg homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A teenage boy is in custody after an investigation into the death of Dakota Beardy, 26, on Saturday.

Winnipeg police said they believe the youth, 16, was at a Mapleglen Drive home with Beardy when an assault took place, leaving Beardy in critical condition. Officers administered emergency medical at the scene and the victim was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

The youth was found by police in the area, and he’s now facing a second-degree murder charge.

Story continues below advertisement