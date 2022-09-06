Menu

Crime

16-year-old faces second-degree murder charge in Winnipeg homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 2:05 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A teenage boy is in custody after an investigation into the death of Dakota Beardy, 26, on Saturday.

Winnipeg police said they believe the youth, 16, was at a Mapleglen Drive home with Beardy when an assault took place, leaving Beardy in critical condition. Officers administered emergency medical at the scene and the victim was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Read more: WPS homicide unit investigating incident in The Maples

The youth was found by police in the area, and he’s now facing a second-degree murder charge.

