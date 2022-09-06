16-year-old faces second-degree murder charge in Winnipeg homicide

A teenage boy is in custody after an investigation into the death of Dakota Beardy, 26, on Saturday.
Winnipeg police said they believe the youth, 16, was at a Mapleglen Drive home with Beardy when an assault took place, leaving Beardy in critical condition. Officers administered emergency medical at the scene and the victim was rushed to hospital, where he later died.
The youth was found by police in the area, and he’s now facing a second-degree murder charge.
