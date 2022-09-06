Menu

Traffic

73-year-old woman dies in fatal collision with semi-truck west of Edmonton

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 2:05 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

A 73-year-old woman died after suffering serious injuries in a collision with a semi-truck outside Edmonton on Sept. 2.

Edson RCMP and Fire and Emergency Services arrived at the scene at the intersection of Highway16 and Range Road 154 in Yellowhead County at around 1:30 p.m.

The Peers, Alta., woman, who was driving an SUV, is believed to have collided with the semi-truck as she merged onto the highway, according to an RCMP news release Tuesday. She was the only person in the SUV.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she later died.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

Read more: 6-year-old boy dies in collision west of Edmonton, RCMP investigating

The collision happened about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.

