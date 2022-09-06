73-year-old woman dies in fatal collision with semi-truck west of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A 73-year-old woman died after suffering serious injuries in a collision with a semi-truck outside Edmonton on Sept. 2.

Edson RCMP and Fire and Emergency Services arrived at the scene at the intersection of Highway16 and Range Road 154 in Yellowhead County at around 1:30 p.m.

The Peers, Alta., woman, who was driving an SUV, is believed to have collided with the semi-truck as she merged onto the highway, according to an RCMP news release Tuesday. She was the only person in the SUV.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she later died.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

The collision happened about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.