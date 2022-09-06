Menu

Sports

Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2022 12:48 pm
Click to play video: 'What’s behind the lack of buzz for the World Juniors?' What’s behind the lack of buzz for the World Juniors?
The 2022 rescheduled World Junior Championship began yesterday and ticket sales are at a record low. Sports sociologist Dr. Stephen Sheps joins Antony Robart to discuss whether the publics' absence is because of Hockey Canada's recent sexual assault scandals – Aug 10, 2022

Canada’s junior men’s hockey team will face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax.

Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax.

Read more: N.S., N.B. premiers to ‘monitor’ Hockey Canada controversy ahead of 2023 world juniors

Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria.

Finland, the defending silver medalists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Switzerland. The Finns are in Group B in Moncton with the United States, Switzerland, Slovakia and Latvia.

The 20 preliminary-round games are split between the two host cities.

Canada won gold last month in Edmonton, after the tournament was postponed due a COVID-19 outbreak at the event this past winter.

Canada and Sweden face off on New Year’s Eve for the first time since the 2016 tournament.

Canada will host its selection camp in Moncton in mid-December.

Click to play video: 'Halifax, Moncton preparing for World Juniors' Halifax, Moncton preparing for World Juniors
Halifax, Moncton preparing for World Juniors – May 13, 2022

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
