Crime

Knife pulled on police officers during arrest in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 6, 2022 12:14 pm
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph Police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Guelph man is facing a number of charges after allegedly threatening police with a knife.

Officers with Guelph police initially went to an area on Woodlawn Road West in Guelph around 3 p.m. Sunday to look into a disturbance report.

They located a man and a woman together in the area, and learned that the man was under court orders not to be in contact with the woman.

Charges laid after stabbing in downtown Guelph, Ont: police

Officers were about to make an arrest when they say the man pulled a knife and threatened to use it on them.

Police say officers disarmed the man and took him into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Charges include assaulting police with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breaching probation.

The 35-year-old will have a bail hearing on Tuesday.

