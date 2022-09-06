Knife pulled on police officers during arrest in Guelph

A Guelph man is facing a number of charges after allegedly threatening police with a knife.
Officers with Guelph police initially went to an area on Woodlawn Road West in Guelph around 3 p.m. Sunday to look into a disturbance report.
They located a man and a woman together in the area, and learned that the man was under court orders not to be in contact with the woman.
Officers were about to make an arrest when they say the man pulled a knife and threatened to use it on them.
Police say officers disarmed the man and took him into custody.
No injuries were reported.
Charges include assaulting police with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breaching probation.
The 35-year-old will have a bail hearing on Tuesday.
