Emergency alert goes out after gunshots reported in Britannia, Sask.

An emergency alert has gone out in Saskatchewan with Maidstone RCMP saying they are investigating a report of shots fired in the RM of Britannia.
Officers said the shots came from a black, newer model Mustang, the same vehicle suspected in a shots-fired incident in Lloydminster.
Police believe this is not connected with the James Smith Cree Nation investigation.
A news release tells people in the area to seek shelter.
“If in the area, seek immediate shelter/shelter in place. Do not leave a secure location. Do not approach suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitchhikers. Report sightings of vehicle or info to police or 911,” the release states.
