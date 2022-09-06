Emergency alert goes out after gunshots reported in Britannia, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

An emergency alert has gone out in Saskatchewan with Maidstone RCMP saying they are investigating a report of shots fired in the RM of Britannia.

Officers said the shots came from a black, newer model Mustang, the same vehicle suspected in a shots-fired incident in Lloydminster.

Police believe this is not connected with the James Smith Cree Nation investigation.

A news release tells people in the area to seek shelter.

“If in the area, seek immediate shelter/shelter in place. Do not leave a secure location. Do not approach suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitchhikers. Report sightings of vehicle or info to police or 911,” the release states.

