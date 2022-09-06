Menu

Crime

Emergency alert goes out after gunshots reported in Britannia, Sask.

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 9:36 am
Police are warning anyone in the Britannia, Sask. area to take shelter after a report of shots fired. View image in full screen
Police are warning anyone in the Britannia, Sask. area to take shelter after a report of shots fired. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An emergency alert has gone out in Saskatchewan with Maidstone RCMP saying they are investigating a report of shots fired in the RM of Britannia.

Officers said the shots came from a black, newer model Mustang, the same vehicle suspected in a shots-fired incident in Lloydminster.

Read more: Province to review ‘how and when’ emergency alert was used for Langley shootings

Police believe this is not connected with the James Smith Cree Nation investigation.

A news release tells people in the area to seek shelter.

“If in the area, seek immediate shelter/shelter in place. Do not leave a secure location. Do not approach suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitchhikers. Report sightings of vehicle or info to police or 911,” the release states.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan RCMP confirms one of two suspects in stabbings found dead' Saskatchewan RCMP confirms one of two suspects in stabbings found dead
