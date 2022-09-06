Menu

Traffic

1 dead following Hwy. 115 multi-vehicle collision: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 9:50 am
Click to play video: '1 dead following Hwy. 115 collision: Peterborough County OPP' 1 dead following Hwy. 115 collision: Peterborough County OPP
Peterborough County OPP say the driver of a pickup died following a collision on Hwy. 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township on Sept. 2. The collision happened in the northbound lanes near Airport around 3:30 p.m. OPP say a transport truck was stopped in the lanes when the pickup rear-ended it. Then another transport rear-ended the pickup. The driver of the pickup was pronounced deceased at the scene.

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township on the eve of the Labour Day weekend.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the crash in the northbound lanes near Airport Road after a commercial truck was stopped in the lanes when it was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

OPP say a second commercial motor vehicle then rear-ended the pickup truck.

Read more: Driver dead, passenger injured after crash in Douro-Dummer Township: Peterborough County OPP

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said. No other injuries were reported.

The identity of the victim has yet to be identified.

OPP closed the northbound lanes between County Road 28 and Airport Road as OPP investigated.

