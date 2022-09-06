1 dead following Hwy. 115 multi-vehicle collision: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township on the eve of the Labour Day weekend.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the crash in the northbound lanes near Airport Road after a commercial truck was stopped in the lanes when it was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

OPP say a second commercial motor vehicle then rear-ended the pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said. No other injuries were reported.

The identity of the victim has yet to be identified.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP closed the northbound lanes between County Road 28 and Airport Road as OPP investigated.