Lifestyle

Winnipeg craft brewery to change design on cans in support of MMIWG

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2022 8:56 am
Close up of served beer in Sydney pub, View image in full screen
Close up of served beer in a pub. Getty Images

A Winnipeg craft brewery says it’s changing the art on cans of its Redhanded Irish Red Ale, explaining the red hand image it has used since 2017 has become a “symbolic representation of violence that affects Indigenous women.”

In a statement on its website, Stone Angel Brewing president Paul McMullan says the symbol was chosen to evoke the culturally important and centuries-old Red Hand of Ulster.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Brew for Ukraine: Eight Winnipeg craft brewers support one of their own

But he says in the context of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, seeing a red hand on a can of beer may seem hurtful and disrespectful, and the company was asked to stop using the symbol.

McMullan says future batches of its Irish Red will be shipped under a new name and design, and some of the profits from sales of the remaining cans will go to the Indigenous Women’s Healing Centre.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
