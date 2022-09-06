Winnipeg craft brewery to change design on cans in support of MMIWG

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg craft brewery says it’s changing the art on cans of its Redhanded Irish Red Ale, explaining the red hand image it has used since 2017 has become a “symbolic representation of violence that affects Indigenous women.”

In a statement on its website, Stone Angel Brewing president Paul McMullan says the symbol was chosen to evoke the culturally important and centuries-old Red Hand of Ulster.

A single symbol or image can mean many things to different people https://t.co/7E1actICkH — Stone Angel Brewing (@stoneangelbeer) September 5, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

But he says in the context of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, seeing a red hand on a can of beer may seem hurtful and disrespectful, and the company was asked to stop using the symbol.

McMullan says future batches of its Irish Red will be shipped under a new name and design, and some of the profits from sales of the remaining cans will go to the Indigenous Women’s Healing Centre.

0:34 Winnipeg police hire new advocate for families of missing, murdered Indigenous women Winnipeg police hire new advocate for families of missing, murdered Indigenous women – Dec 1, 2021