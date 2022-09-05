Kelowna artist explores Indigenous roots through paintbrush

For James Blakis, no two brush strokes are the same. Through his experimentation with different styles, the artist has begun exploring his own Indigenous roots. His mother is from the Kapawe’no First Nation in Alberta.

“I like to work loosely with the brush,” said Blakis. “I just find it more expressive, that way you can make bolder marks.”

The self-taught artist has been exploring himself and his emotions by experimenting with different styles since 2015. Blakis has played with watercolours, abstract, acrylic pours, abstraction and many more.

“This is a West Coast style it’s actually called Formline. It’s been around for thousands of years,”said Blakis.

“When I grew up in Prince George [B.C.] I was exposed to that kind of style of Native artwork and I didn’t know any different. So, when I start expressing myself I felt comfortable with that [style].”

While Blakis explores his heritage with his paintbrush, he continues to push himself creatively. This time with portraits, a challenge he and his brushes are up for.

Blakis shares his talents by teaching paint nights by request and his art can be purchases by request on Instagram, Facebook or via e-mail.