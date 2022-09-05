Menu

Crime

Smashed windshield lead Kelowna Mounties to wanted violent offender

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 5, 2022 5:22 pm
On September 2, 2022, while doing traffic enforcement in Kelowna, a police officer observed a vehicle travelling with a severely cracked windshield. The police officer engaged in a traffic stop and identified the driver as a violent local offender wanted on two outstanding warrants. View image in full screen
On September 2, 2022, while doing traffic enforcement in Kelowna, a police officer observed a vehicle travelling with a severely cracked windshield. The police officer engaged in a traffic stop and identified the driver as a violent local offender wanted on two outstanding warrants. Courtesy: RCMP

A wanted violent offender was arrested Friday in what RCMP described as a routine traffic stop in Kelowna.

A vehicle travelling with a severely cracked windshield was spotted by Mounties Sept. 2. When they pulled the driver over he was identified as a violent local offender wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Police said the driver was arrested and remanded in custody to appear in Court on Tuesday Sept. 6.

“Initiatives to increase road safety by the RCMP BC Highway Patrol have a direct impact on the safety of our community,” Cpl. Judith Bertrand said in a press release.

“In addition to improving driving behaviours, traffic enforcement generates opportunities for police officers to make contact with wanted persons that may otherwise keep avoiding apprehension.”

The driver had numerous criminal convictions and an excessive amount of police contacts, with the most serious incident occurring in August 2022, when he was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon in West Kelowna.

RCMP did not identify the man.

