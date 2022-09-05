Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Spiritwood, Sask. RCMP warn about several armed suspects at large

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 5, 2022 3:05 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
RCMP are warning about several armed suspects possibly on foot around the Witchekan First Nation. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A dangerous persons alert has gone out from Spiritwood RCMP due to reports of shots fired on Witchekan Lake First Nation on Monday.

Officers said several armed suspects are at large, possibly on foot, or driving in a mid-2000’s dark red Mustang.

RCMP said they don’t believe this is connected to the James Smith Cree Nation investigation, but that this is a provincewide alert.

Read more: Saskatchewan stabbings: RCMP lay murder charges but suspects remain on the loose

A news release is asking for people in the area to take shelter.

Trending Stories

“If in the area, seek immediate shelter/shelter in place. Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitchhikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 9 1 1. Do not disclose police locations,” read the release.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan RCMP say 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbing spree, suspects at large' Saskatchewan RCMP say 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbing spree, suspects at large
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagShooting tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagSpiritwood RCMP tagArmed Suspects tagWitchekan First Nation tagdangerous persons alert tagsaskatchewan armed suspects tagsaskatchewan dangerous persons alert tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers