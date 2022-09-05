Spiritwood, Sask. RCMP warn about several armed suspects at large

Send this page to someone via email

A dangerous persons alert has gone out from Spiritwood RCMP due to reports of shots fired on Witchekan Lake First Nation on Monday.

Officers said several armed suspects are at large, possibly on foot, or driving in a mid-2000’s dark red Mustang.

RCMP said they don’t believe this is connected to the James Smith Cree Nation investigation, but that this is a provincewide alert.

A news release is asking for people in the area to take shelter.

“If in the area, seek immediate shelter/shelter in place. Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitchhikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 9 1 1. Do not disclose police locations,” read the release.

