Redistribution of federal ridings in London would split communities, MP says

A London, Ont., area Member of Parliament is expressing concerns that a proposed redistribution of federal electoral boundaries would split communities.

Karen Vecchio is the MP for Elgin-Middlesex-London, one of London’s four ridings. The other three are London West, London North Centre and London-Fanshawe.

The proposal, released by the Federal Boundaries Commission of Ontario, would split the current riding of Elgin-Middlesex-London into new electoral districts: Elgin-Middlesex-Thames, London South-St. Thomas, London East and London West.

“Just to give you an idea, somebody who lives in Port Stanley would have the same MP as a person who lives close to Forest and the north of Thorndale,” Vecchio said.

Federal electoral districts are reviewed every 10 years and shifts as population changes.

Geographically, the size of Elgin-Middlesex-Thames is twice the size of Elgin-Middlesex-London.

“It’s so divided,” Vecchio said. “They just moved for borders (and) population, but they really need to consider communities (of) like-interest.”

The MP says communities like Central Elgin and Southwold would be split in half, “so what we have are communities (where) even their county offices aren’t in (their) riding.”

Vecchio is also concerned about the division of 95,000 people living in Elgin-St. Thomas.

“For the last 150 years, Elgin-St. Thomas has been together,” she said. “All of our services are linked: our Ontario Works, our hospitals, our hospice.”

Vecchio is hosting an event to collect concerns and feedback from those impacted by the proposed changes.

The event will be held on Tues. Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Masonic Centre of Elgin in St. Thomas. No registration is required.

-With files from 980 CFPL’s Devon Peacock

