Ward 6 London, Ont. city Coun. Phil Squire surprised his city hall colleagues during a committee meeting on Oct. 12, 2021 when he announced that he would be resigning as councillor after being appointed a member of the provincial Consent and Capacity Board. Squire’s departure leaves two ward seats vacant after former Ward 13 Coun. Arielle Kayabaga was elected an MP in London West last month.