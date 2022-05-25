SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Elgin-Middlesex-London

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Elgin-Middlesex-London is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently unrepresented as Progressive Conservative MPP Jeff Yurek resigned at the end of February leaving the riding vacant. He is not seeking re-election.

In the 2018 Ontario provincial election, Yurek collected 29,264 votes, winning 55.4 per cent of the vote. Yurek was first elected as MPP in 2011 when he flipped the riding from Liberal to Conservative for the first time since its formation in 1999.

Voters will decide who will represent Elgin-Middlesex-London in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Rob Flack

Ontario NDP: Andy Kroeker

Ontario Liberal Party: Heather Jackson

Green Party of Ontario: Amanda Stark

Ontario Party: Brigitte Belton

Consensus Ontario: Malichi Malé

New Blue: Matt Millar

Freedom Party of Ontario: Dave Plumb

