Motorcyclist dies in hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Oro-Medonte, Ont.: OPP

A motorcyclist died in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Oro-Medonte, Ont., Sunday afternoon, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded to the collision on Ridge Road at Line 10 South around 3:15 p.m.

The lone motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

Police haven’t released their identity.

No other injuries have been reported.

Roads were closed in the area as officers investigated and reopened a few hours later.

“Motorists are reminded to please take a second look for motorcycles and remain vigilant for vulnerable road users,” OPP said.

“Motorcyclists are urged to ride cautiously and defensively.”

Anyone witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage was asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.