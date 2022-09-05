Menu

Canada

Ontario police watchdog investigates shooting death of man, 52, in Port Colborne

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2022 7:26 am
Police at the scene of the incident in Port Colborne on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the incident in Port Colborne on Sunday. Joseph Burd / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the shooting death of a 52-year-old man on Sunday afternoon by officers in Port Colborne.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers with the Niagara Regional Police Service were initially dispatched to an address at about 9 a.m. for a neighbour dispute.

It says when police arrived, a person of interest went into his apartment and barricaded himself inside.

The SIU says a negotiator with the force’s Emergency Task Unit attempted to speak to the man and at about 2 p.m. the unit forced entry.

It says once inside, one of the service’s officers discharged his firearm and hit the man.

The man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
