Ontario police watchdog investigates shooting death of man, 52, in Port Colborne

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the shooting death of a 52-year-old man on Sunday afternoon by officers in Port Colborne.
The Special Investigations Unit says officers with the Niagara Regional Police Service were initially dispatched to an address at about 9 a.m. for a neighbour dispute.
It says when police arrived, a person of interest went into his apartment and barricaded himself inside.
The SIU says a negotiator with the force’s Emergency Task Unit attempted to speak to the man and at about 2 p.m. the unit forced entry.
It says once inside, one of the service’s officers discharged his firearm and hit the man.
The man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
