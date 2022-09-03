Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

SIU to investigate Saturday morning collision in North York

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 3, 2022 12:41 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
File photo. SIU. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a collision in North York on Saturday morning left a 17-year-old boy with serious injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said it was investigating.

At around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a York Regional Police helicopter noted a Honda Accord on Highway 401 driving at “a high rate of speed,” according to the SIU. The vehicle left the highway at Meadowvale Road and stopped at a Circle K. A police cruiser was dispatched.

Read more: SIU initiates investigation into death of man in North York

The SIU said that, when the police vehicle arrived, the car and four occupants fled the scene. An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) vehicle attempted to stop it, but without success.

Trending Stories

In the area of Trissilian Road and Bombay Avenue, the Honda collided with an OPP cruiser, the SIU said. One of the occupants, a 17-year-old, fled on foot and was found later “in medical distress.”

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU has assigned two investigators, three forensic investigators and one collision reconstruction expert to the case.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagOntario Provincial Police tagYork Regional Police tagSIU tagSpecial Investigations Unit tagNorth York tagNorth York collision tagNorth York SIU tagnorth york collision siu tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers