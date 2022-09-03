SIU to investigate Saturday morning collision in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a collision in North York on Saturday morning left a 17-year-old boy with serious injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said it was investigating.

At around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a York Regional Police helicopter noted a Honda Accord on Highway 401 driving at “a high rate of speed,” according to the SIU. The vehicle left the highway at Meadowvale Road and stopped at a Circle K. A police cruiser was dispatched.

The SIU said that, when the police vehicle arrived, the car and four occupants fled the scene. An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) vehicle attempted to stop it, but without success.

In the area of Trissilian Road and Bombay Avenue, the Honda collided with an OPP cruiser, the SIU said. One of the occupants, a 17-year-old, fled on foot and was found later “in medical distress.”

The SIU has assigned two investigators, three forensic investigators and one collision reconstruction expert to the case.