What’s opened what’s closed Labour Day Monday in Montreal

Here is a list of some of Montreal’s services that will be open and closed on the Labour Day holiday in Montreal on Monday.

Closed:

Federal and provincial government offices

City of Montreal offices, including borough offices

Passport offices

Canada Post offices (and mail will not be collected or delivered)

Municipal court

Most bank branches

Most shopping malls and retail stores

The SQDC (Société québécoise du cannabis) outlets and some SAQ outlets

La Grande Bibliothèque

Open:

Most grocery stores. Check for holiday hours

Pharmacies. Check for holiday hours

Some SAQ (Société des alcools du Québec) outlets

The Biodôme, Botanical Garden, Insectarium and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium

La Ronde amusement park

Many shops in tourist areas like the Old Port

Ecocentres

Waste collection will operate on holiday hours set by respective boroughs

Swimming pools, sports centres and cultural venues (libraries) might operate on holiday hours (check borough websites)

The Jean-Talon and Atwater markets will be open

Gas stations

Transit:

Montreal’s public transit network, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), will run on its modified holiday schedule. Check its website.

Exo commuter trains and buses, the Société de transport de Laval and the Réseau de transport de Longueuil will all run on different schedules, check their respective websites.