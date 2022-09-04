What’s opened what’s closed Labour Day Monday in Montreal

Here is a list of some of Montreal’s services that will be open and closed on the Labour Day holiday in Montreal on Monday.
Closed:
- Federal and provincial government offices
- City of Montreal offices, including borough offices
- Passport offices
- Canada Post offices (and mail will not be collected or delivered)
- Municipal court
- Most bank branches
- Most shopping malls and retail stores
- The SQDC (Société québécoise du cannabis) outlets and some SAQ outlets
- La Grande Bibliothèque
Open:
- Most grocery stores. Check for holiday hours
- Pharmacies. Check for holiday hours
- Some SAQ (Société des alcools du Québec) outlets
- The Biodôme, Botanical Garden, Insectarium and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium
- La Ronde amusement park
- Many shops in tourist areas like the Old Port
- Ecocentres
- Waste collection will operate on holiday hours set by respective boroughs
- Swimming pools, sports centres and cultural venues (libraries) might operate on holiday hours (check borough websites)
- The Jean-Talon and Atwater markets will be open
- Gas stations
Transit:
Montreal’s public transit network, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), will run on its modified holiday schedule. Check its website.
Exo commuter trains and buses, the Société de transport de Laval and the Réseau de transport de Longueuil will all run on different schedules, check their respective websites.
