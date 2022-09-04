Fatal house fire in central Alberta leaves two dead

Two people are dead following a fatal house fire in Trochu, Alta. early Sunday morning.
A 68-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, who were believed to be the residents and the only people home, were trapped inside the residence as it caught fire around 4 a.m., according to a police news release.
The cause of the fire is unknown, however, Three Hills RCMP and Trochu Fire Department are investigating.
Trochu is located approximately 90 kilometres southeast of Red Deer, Alta.
