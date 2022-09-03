Winnipeg community organizations march to show unity, see safer streets

Send this page to someone via email

About 200 people from several organizations supporting some of Winnipeg’s most vulnerable joined forces in a march on Saturday. It was a signal they’re ready to collaborate even more to help those in need, while working to reduce crime.

Kevin Walker with Bear Clan Patrol organized the rally, in part, so that groups, including Downtown Community Safety Partnership, Mama Bear Clan and Ogihiita Pimatisiwin Kinamatawin (OPK), could better support each other moving forward, he said.

“For me, it’s been coming for some time, through COVID, you know, all organizations were suffering for volunteers,” Walker told Global News on Saturday. “This gives us a chance to network with other organizations, see what they’re doing, how we can help them, how they can help us.”

More than five organizations and their volunteers showed up, such as Frederick Thomas with Central Park Foot Patrol.

“It was pretty rough during the pandemic,” Thomas said. “In our group, there (were) only three of us that went out consistently, and now, we’re starting to build up again.”

Thomas is hopeful Saturday’s march will inspire others to get involved.

“The more people that are out watching and looking, keeping the community safe, I figure that’ll deter some violence.”

This summer, a number of city youth have been accused of serious crimes, including two homicides that rocked the Point Douglas neighbourhood last week.

It’s something more feet and resources on the ground could help mitigate, CommUNITY 204’s founder Daniel Hidalgo said.

“They don’t have mentorship. They don’t have guidance, but most importantly, they don’t have a positive sense of belonging,” Hidalgo said.

Meanwhile, Walker is optimistic their power in numbers will also reassure Winnippegers they’re committed to making the community safer and stronger.

