World

Germany reaches October gas storage goal of 85% despite prolonged Nord Stream 1 halt

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 3, 2022 5:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: UN inspectors remain at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant' Russia-Ukraine conflict: UN inspectors remain at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant
Russia will not restart the flow of natural gas to Germany, blaming an oil leak at a pumping station as the reason, as concern continues around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant. Six inspectors are at the site now and there were concerns by Ukraine that they were not given full access to the site. However, as Redmond Shannon reports, the head of the mission says that’s not the case.

Germany‘s gas storage facilities on Friday reached the October goal of 85% despite of the extended halt of the main pipeline delivering gas from Russia to Germany, industry data from European operators group GIE showed on Saturday.

The storage levels are already at 85.02%, suggesting that the companies and citizens in Europe’s biggest economy are heeding the government’s plea to save gas to get it through the winter in light of reduced Russian gas imports.

Read more: Russia cuts gas flow to Europe with Nord Stream 1 shutdown

In July, the government unveiled new energy-saving measures and tightened its gas storage targets, fearing that persistently low Russian gas supplies could lead to winter shortages.

Industry gas consumption fell by 21% in July year-on-year, Germany’s BDI industry association head Siegfried Russwurm said last week but warned that the drop was not a good sign.

“The reason for this is often not efficiency gains, but a dramatic drop in production. That is not a success, but an expression of a massive problem,” Russwurm said.

Click to play video: '‘This is Canada’s future’: Freeland hopeful about new hydrogen deal with Germany' ‘This is Canada’s future’: Freeland hopeful about new hydrogen deal with Germany
‘This is Canada’s future’: Freeland hopeful about new hydrogen deal with Germany – Aug 25, 2022

Germany’s new achieved storage goal came as Russia scrapped a deadline to resume flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, saying it had found faults during maintenance.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

© 2022 Reuters
