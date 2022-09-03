Blue Mountain wildfire in South Okanagan estimated at 54 hectares

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire in B.C.’s South Okanagan has grown to an estimated 54 hectares after sparking to life on Friday afternoon.

Suspected to be person-caused, the Blue Mountain fire is around seven to eight kilometres west of Penticton, and around 13 km south of Summerland. It’s also around 15 km north of the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

Not long after it was first spotted, the blaze was sized at 10 hectares, though the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) noted it was exhibiting aggressive Rank 4 behaviour, including candling.

BC Wildfire said 16 firefighters, two helicopters and heavy equipment are battling the out-of-control blaze.

“We did have personnel on it overnight as well,” fire information officer Shaelee Stearns told Global News on Saturday morning.

“Yesterday, we did see some aggressive fire behaviour that we see in the hotter time of the day, but it definitely quieted down into the evening, and we were seeing Rank 2 into the evening, around 9 p.m.”

The province ranks fires on a 1 to 6 scale, with 1 being a smouldering ground fire and 6 being “a blow-up or conflagration” that could include possible fireballs.

Stearns added the fire “was very wind-driven.”

“Yesterday in the Okanagan, we saw some strong winds in the area, which also influenced the Keremeos Creek fire and the activity we saw there as well,” she said.

“So the fire behaviour and the growth that we saw had a lot to do with that.”

Regarding the Keremeos Creek wildfire, which is estimated at 7,042 hectares, it’s still classified as being held, and it’s not expected to breach its current boundaries.

Thirty-nine firefighters are on scene, along with water tenders and two helicopters.

Stearns said Friday’s winds allowed the fire to burn some of the unburned fuels that were still available.

“But we are seeing a downturn in weather going forward, so there will be cooler temperatures, more humidity throughout the evening,” said Stearns.

However, Stearns added there’s still the potential for strong winds throughout the region, “so there is still a chance you’ll see smoke coming from that fire.”

