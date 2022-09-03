Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Blue Mountain wildfire in South Okanagan estimated at 54 hectares

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 3, 2022 2:08 pm
The BC Wildfire Service says 16 firefighters and two helicopters, plus ground equipment, are battling the Blue Mountain wildfire that’s located west of Penticton. View image in full screen
The BC Wildfire Service says 16 firefighters and two helicopters, plus ground equipment, are battling the Blue Mountain wildfire that’s located west of Penticton. BC Wildfire Service

A wildfire in B.C.’s South Okanagan has grown to an estimated 54 hectares after sparking to life on Friday afternoon.

Suspected to be person-caused, the Blue Mountain fire is around seven to eight kilometres west of Penticton, and around 13 km south of Summerland. It’s also around 15 km north of the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

Not long after it was first spotted, the blaze was sized at 10 hectares, though the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) noted it was exhibiting aggressive Rank 4 behaviour, including candling.

Read more: Fire officials in B.C. keeping their eyes on concerning new wildfires

BC Wildfire said 16 firefighters, two helicopters and heavy equipment are battling the out-of-control blaze.

“We did have personnel on it overnight as well,” fire information officer Shaelee Stearns told Global News on Saturday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“Yesterday, we did see some aggressive fire behaviour that we see in the hotter time of the day, but it definitely quieted down into the evening, and we were seeing Rank 2 into the evening, around 9 p.m.”

The province ranks fires on a 1 to 6 scale, with 1 being a smouldering ground fire and 6 being “a blow-up or conflagration” that could include possible fireballs.

Click to play video: '3 more wildfires spark near Lumby, B.C. neighbourhood' 3 more wildfires spark near Lumby, B.C. neighbourhood
3 more wildfires spark near Lumby, B.C. neighbourhood

Stearns added the fire “was very wind-driven.”

Trending Stories

“Yesterday in the Okanagan, we saw some strong winds in the area, which also influenced the Keremeos Creek fire and the activity we saw there as well,” she said.

“So the fire behaviour and the growth that we saw had a lot to do with that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Regarding the Keremeos Creek wildfire, which is estimated at 7,042 hectares, it’s still classified as being held, and it’s not expected to breach its current boundaries.

Thirty-nine firefighters are on scene, along with water tenders and two helicopters.

Click to play video: 'Unauthorized drones shut down fire operations' Unauthorized drones shut down fire operations
Unauthorized drones shut down fire operations

Stearns said Friday’s winds allowed the fire to burn some of the unburned fuels that were still available.

“But we are seeing a downturn in weather going forward, so there will be cooler temperatures, more humidity throughout the evening,” said Stearns.

However, Stearns added there’s still the potential for strong winds throughout the region, “so there is still a chance you’ll see smoke coming from that fire.”

Click to play video: 'Decreased fire trend predicted for September: BC Wildfire Service' Decreased fire trend predicted for September: BC Wildfire Service
Decreased fire trend predicted for September: BC Wildfire Service
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagpenticton tagsouth okanagan tagBC Wildfire Service tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagokanagan wildfire tagKamloops Fire Centre tagKeremeos Creek wildfire tagbcws tagSouth Okanagan Wildfire tagBlue Mountain wildfire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers