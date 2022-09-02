Future of Legends Centre Arena expansion project under discussion following funding rejection

Send this page to someone via email

The expansion of the Legends Centre Arena in Warman, Saskatchewan, is up in the air after the province rejected the city’s fourth and final funding application.

Now it comes down to whether Warman can, or will, fund the entire project on its own.

According to a release issued by the city, if the planned proposal had been approved, both federal and provincial governments would have covered three-quarters of the total costs, about $13.5 million

That would leave the city to cover roughly $3.5 million.

A statement issued by Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Government Relations reads, “Although the project was deemed eligible, unfortunately, the number of applications and total funding requested exceeded the amount of available funding.”

“Under ICIP (Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program), Warman was previously approved for more than $6 million in provincial funding toward that municipality’s Sewage Treatment and Lagoon Expansion and Improvements project,” the statement added.

Mayor Gary Philipchuk said he’s disappointed by the news.

“We felt it was a priority project here, in recreation, because of the demand. And to not get it, it is frustrating and a bit heartbreaking that we now have to look at other options,” he told Global News.

Warman city council will be discussing the future of the project at a meeting later this month.

The mayor said it’s a decision he doesn’t take lightly.

“Right now all of us, mayor and council, are listening to our communities. We’ve got it out on social media, we’ve got it out on print media and through television that we’ve been letting people know that we have a tough decision to make because raising taxes at anytime is not popular,” Philipchuk said.

“Are we willing to add on a levy, a recreational levy, of 194 dollars per resident for 15 years to be able to do this project?”

The proposed plan includes an ice arena, extra seating, and a second-floor lounge.

According to the city’s news release, council is hoping for a decision at their Sept. 26 council meeting.