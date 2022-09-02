Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Future of Legends Centre Arena expansion project under discussion following funding rejection

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 7:18 pm
The city of Warman has a decision to make on the future of Legends Centre Arena - including to either fund the entire project itself or scrap it altogether. View image in full screen
The city of Warman has a decision to make on the future of Legends Centre Arena - including to either fund the entire project itself or scrap it altogether. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

The expansion of the Legends Centre Arena in Warman, Saskatchewan, is up in the air after the province rejected the city’s fourth and final funding application.

Now it comes down to whether Warman can, or will, fund the entire project on its own.

According to a release issued by the city, if the planned proposal had been approved, both federal and provincial governments would have covered three-quarters of the total costs, about $13.5 million

That would leave the city to cover roughly $3.5 million.

Read more: Warman, Martensville lead way as fastest growing Saskatchewan cities

A statement issued by Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Government Relations reads, “Although the project was deemed eligible, unfortunately, the number of applications and total funding requested exceeded the amount of available funding.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Under ICIP (Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program), Warman was previously approved for more than $6 million in provincial funding toward that municipality’s Sewage Treatment and Lagoon Expansion and Improvements project,” the statement added.

Read more: Future downtown Saskatoon arena site whittled down to two possibilities

Mayor Gary Philipchuk said he’s disappointed by the news.

“We felt it was a priority project here, in recreation, because of the demand. And to not get it, it is frustrating and a bit heartbreaking that we now have to look at other options,” he told Global News.

Warman city council will be discussing the future of the project at a meeting later this month.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'U18 AAA midget Warman Wildcats aim to ride momentum of hot start into second half of the season' U18 AAA midget Warman Wildcats aim to ride momentum of hot start into second half of the season

The mayor said it’s a decision he doesn’t take lightly.

Story continues below advertisement

“Right now all of us, mayor and council, are listening to our communities. We’ve got it out on social media, we’ve got it out on print media and through television that we’ve been letting people know that we have a tough decision to make because raising taxes at anytime is not popular,” Philipchuk said.

“Are we willing to add on a levy, a recreational levy, of 194 dollars per resident for 15 years to be able to do this project?”

Future of Legends Centre Arena expansion project under discussion following funding rejection - image View image in full screen
Supplied by the City of Saskatoon
Future of Legends Centre Arena expansion project under discussion following funding rejection - image View image in full screen
Supplied by the City of Saskatoon

The proposed plan includes an ice arena, extra seating, and a second-floor lounge.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the city’s news release, council is hoping for a decision at their Sept. 26 council meeting.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagGovernment of Saskatchewan tagWarman Saskatchewan tagWarman News tagSaskatoon Saskatchewan tagLegions Centre Arena taglegions Centre arena expansion tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers