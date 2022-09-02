Family says slain Surrey anti-gang advocate ‘touched the lives of many’

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a B.C. filmmaker and anti-gang advocate is remembering him as a “devoted father, brother, son and friend” after he was killed in what police have described as a neighbour’s dispute that escalated to violence.

Police and paramedics found Manbir (Mani) Amar, 40, with fatal injuries at a home on 61 Avenue near 141 Street in Surrey just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Amar was “a talented individual who devoted his life to activism and the arts,” his brother Gurbinder Amar said in a statement Friday.

“Through poetry, prose, philosophy, painting, photography and filmmaking, Mani touched the lives of many individuals. He will be deeply missed.”

Police arrested a suspect at the scene, but said Friday he has been released from custody pending the outcome of the investigation. Police have not named the suspect, as he has not been formally charged.

In an interview Thursday, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said the fatal interaction happened “outside” and that “there were people around.”

Police have not said how Amar died, but confirmed a gun was not involved in the killing.

Amar was well known for his films, which tackled issues ranging from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside to guns and gangs.

He was also outspoken about the dangers of gang life and devoted significant time to helping keep kids away from it.

In a 2016 interview, Amar told Global News he had faced death threats for his advocacy.

“He was one of the individuals in Surrey who took to heart the importance of making sure kids were on the right path. His passion was being a good person,” Karen Sidhu, executive director of the Surrey Anti Crime Society, said.

“That was his legacy, and we have an obligation now to work just as hard if not harder to try and keep kids on the right path.”

IHIT, the Surrey RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.