Montreal police investigate after pedestrians struck in separate collisions

Montreal police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a driver Friday in the Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough.

A man in his 60s was hit while he was crossing around 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Belanger and Viau streets, according to police.

The man suffered injuries to his upper body and was taken to hospital. His condition was unknown at the time the collision was reported.

Police say the driver was unharmed.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the incident.

Young man struck in east end

Meanwhile, police were called to the city’s east end earlier in the day for a separate collision.

A 26-year-old male pedestrian was hit by a driver on de Marseille Street, near de l’Assomption Boulevard.

Police say the man was seriously injured but his life is not in danger.

A safety perimeter was set up as the investigation got underway.

— with files from The Canadian Press