Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets sign veteran NHLer Sam Gagner to 1-year deal

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 1:29 pm

Sam Gagner is now a Winnipeg Jet.

The 33-year-old veteran forward signed a one-year, $750,000 deal, the team announced Friday.

Gagner, from London, Ont., has previously played for the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes and — most recently — Detroit Red Wings, over 967 career games.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘The team means so much to me’ — Scheifele says he’s proud to be a Winnipeg Jet

He was a first-round Oilers draft pick in 2007 and has racked up more than 500 points over his lengthy career.

Trending Stories

Representing Canada in international competition, Gagner has won gold at the 2007 world junior championships, silver at the 2008 world championships and gold at the 2012 Spengler Cup.

The Jets kick off the NHL pre-season  Sept. 25 in Edmonton against the Oilers, followed by a home game two days later at Canada Life Centre against the Senators.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets introduce Rick Bowness as new head coach' Winnipeg Jets introduce Rick Bowness as new head coach
Winnipeg Jets introduce Rick Bowness as new head coach – Jul 4, 2022

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHL tagHockey tagWinnipeg Sports tagWinnipeg Jets tagJets tagWinnipeg hockey tagSam Gagner tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers