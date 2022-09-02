Winnipeg Jets sign veteran NHLer Sam Gagner to 1-year deal

Send this page to someone via email

Sam Gagner is now a Winnipeg Jet.

The 33-year-old veteran forward signed a one-year, $750,000 deal, the team announced Friday.

Gagner, from London, Ont., has previously played for the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes and — most recently — Detroit Red Wings, over 967 career games.

He was a first-round Oilers draft pick in 2007 and has racked up more than 500 points over his lengthy career.

Representing Canada in international competition, Gagner has won gold at the 2007 world junior championships, silver at the 2008 world championships and gold at the 2012 Spengler Cup.

The Jets kick off the NHL pre-season Sept. 25 in Edmonton against the Oilers, followed by a home game two days later at Canada Life Centre against the Senators.

