‘Driver lucky to be alive’ after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver is “lucky to be alive” after a crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga.

In a tweet, OPP shared a photo of a mangled car after it crashed into the back of a transport truck in the area of Highway 401 and Mavis Road.

Police said the transport truck was stopped for traffic congestion ahead when the crash happened.

The driver of the car, a 40-year-old man, somehow survived and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the truck driver was not injured.

Driver lucky to be alive. #Hwy401/Mavis. WB collectors. 40 year old male into the back of a transport truck that was stopped for traffic congestion ahead. Driver transported to hospital with serious injuries, truck driver not hurt. All lanes reopened. #MississaugaOPP pic.twitter.com/w4ddihsvJ7 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 2, 2022

