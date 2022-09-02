Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Driver lucky to be alive’ after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 1:00 pm
Police said the crash happened in the westbound collector lanes. View image in full screen
Police said the crash happened in the westbound collector lanes. Twitter / @OPP_HSD

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver is “lucky to be alive” after a crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga.

In a tweet, OPP shared a photo of a mangled car after it crashed into the back of a transport truck in the area of Highway 401 and Mavis Road.

Read more: Pedestrian dies after Richmond Hill hit-and-run: police

Police said the transport truck was stopped for traffic congestion ahead when the crash happened.

Trending Stories

The driver of the car, a 40-year-old man, somehow survived and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the truck driver was not injured.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCrash tagCollision tagOntario Provincial Police taghighway 401 tagHighway 401 crash tagHighway 401 collision tagHighway 401 and Mavis tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers