More cracks discovered in concrete piers along Valley Line LRT southeast extension

The contractor behind the Valley Line LRT extension to southeast Edmonton has discovered more cracks in the concrete piers along the line.

In an update posted to YouTube Thursday, TransEd CEO Ronald Joncas said further analysis of the piers that support the elevated guideway has uncovered cracks in 21 piers.

In early August, TransEd — the public-private partner building the extension — announced the line would not open this summer after cracks were found in 18 of the piers that support some of the elevated LRT tracks.

Since then, Joncas said significant work has occurred and the root cause analysis is nearly complete.

“The analysis thus far has confirmed that some of the impact on the piers is from the lateral thermal forces impacting 21 piers,” he said. “Our analysis continues until other factors are ruled out.

“We continue to make progress on this issue, and we remain in regular contact about our findings with our city partners. We have begun narrowing down various design solutions and over the coming weeks, we will begin to detail the design work.”

Joncas reassured Edmontonians that it is safe to walk and drive beneath the elevated tracks. He said train testing along the line continues, and asked people to be aware that if there’s a track, expect that there will be train on it.

“I remain committed to provide regular updates and I also want to remind everyone that the rains are still being tested along the various sections of the LRT lines,” Joncas said.

The 13-kilometre line connecting downtown with Mill Woods was originally slated to be ready for passengers in December 2020 before being delayed to the end of 2021. In October 2021, the opening was delayed again to the first quarter of 2022.

Then in December 2021, another delay was announced, this time to the summer of 2022. At the time, an exact opening date was not provided.

On June 22, the contractor again said it was still on track to open the line this summer, but an exact date was not released.

When announcing the cracked pier issue on Aug. 10, TransEd did not give an exact opening date, saying it will be provided closer to when the line will be ready for passengers.