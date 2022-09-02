Moose Lake woman killed in vehicle rollover, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Moose Lake woman is dead after a vehicle rollover on a provincial road north of the community.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to Provincial Road 384, near Crossing Bay, on Wednesday morning, where they found a vehicle in the ditch.

The woman, a passenger, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, police said, and was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor physical injuries.

Police said they don’t believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.

1:41 Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say – May 17, 2022