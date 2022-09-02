Menu

Moose Lake woman killed in vehicle rollover, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 12:12 pm
A file photo of an RCMP badge. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP badge. File / Global News

A Moose Lake woman is dead after a vehicle rollover on a provincial road north of the community.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to Provincial Road 384, near Crossing Bay, on Wednesday morning, where they found a vehicle in the ditch.

Read more: Woman killed, four sent to hospital in Manitoba rollover, RCMP say

The woman, a passenger, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, police said, and was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Trending Stories

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor physical injuries.

Police said they don’t believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say' Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say
Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say – May 17, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagFatal Crash tagManitoba RCMP tagwoman killed tagvehicle rollover tagMoose Lake tagCrossing Bay tag

