Moose Lake woman killed in vehicle rollover, RCMP say

A Moose Lake woman is dead after a vehicle rollover on a provincial road north of the community.
Manitoba RCMP said they were called to Provincial Road 384, near Crossing Bay, on Wednesday morning, where they found a vehicle in the ditch.
The woman, a passenger, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, police said, and was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.
The driver, a 29-year-old man, was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor physical injuries.
Police said they don’t believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.
