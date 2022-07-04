Woman killed, four sent to hospital in Manitoba rollover, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old woman is dead and four others were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle rollover in the Rural Municipality of Grahamdale Thursday night, Manitoba RCMP said.

The vehicle, with five occupants from Lake St. Martin First Nation, was headed east on Road 188 N. before going into the ditch and rolling.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while the others — two men and two women between the ages of 18 and 27 — were all taken to hospital.

Gypsumville RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic traffic collision reconstructionist.

