Ogden, Beltline fires tie up Calgary fire department Thursday evening

The Calgary Fire Department battled two fires at opposite ends of the city Thursday evening.

Crews were first called to the 2300 block of Crestwood Road around 6:40 p.m. Once there, firefighters noticed a large volume of smoke and flames from a single-storey home and residents were already outside, trying to douse the fire with garden hoses.

Firefighters attacked the fire from the outside, then moved inside for any other hot spots, and got the fire under control quickly. Meantime, two family cats were rescued from the home.

Two of the four people from the home were assessed for smoke inhalation with one female being transported to the hospital. A neighbour was also assessed for smoke inhalation and one firefighter was also assessed for minor injuries from fighting the fire.

Calgary police remained at the scene to help with traffic control. Enmax was also called to assess and isolate the damaged powerlines.

In a news release, CFD said the damage to the home is extensive and the cause is under investigation.

Beltline apartment fire

Calgary firefighters were later called to the Sky Gate Tower in the 1000 block of 16 Avenue southwest for reports of a fire. Around 8:50 p.m. crews arrived to notice flames coming from a ninth-floor balcony.

The building was being evacuated on arrival and firefighters rushed to the ninth floor and forced their way into the affected suite. Calgary Fire said the blaze was confined to the balcony and quickly extinguished. Due to the size of the building, 11 apparatus and more than 25 firefighters were at the scene.

Residents were able to re-enter the building a short while later as the damage was confined to the lone balcony. A fire invesitgator remained at the scene Thursday night.